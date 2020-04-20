2 terrorist associates of JeM apprehended in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Shopian police along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 178 Battalion on Monday apprehended two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit who were planning to attack security forces deployed near Wachi, Shopian.

Specific information was received by Shopian Police about the movement of the two terrorist associates of JeM.

"A naka was immediately established near Wachi petrol pump. While observing naka, two suspects tried to flee from spot but deployed police, 55 RR and CRPF 178 overpowered both the suspects and detained (them)," read a statement.

A pistol and two grenades were recovered from their possession. They were planning to attack Naka party deployed at Wachi, which remains deployed there for implementation of COVID-19 lockdown. FIR has been registered and further investigation is being done. (ANI)

