2 terrorists eliminated in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), February 24 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in Srigufwara Anantnag here in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and 3 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific input by the Anantnag Police regarding the presence of terrorists in Shalgul, forest area of Srigufwara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and 3 Rashtriya Rifles, read a release by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter," it said.



In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained, the police said.

The police also informed that arms and ammunition, including 2 AK rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," it added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. An investigation has been initiated. The police also requested people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials. (ANI)

