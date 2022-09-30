2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): Two terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla in the early hours of Friday, Kashmir Additional Director General of Police said.

The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: One terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

"Baramulla EncounterUpdate: One more terrorist killed. Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow, said ADGP Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir further tweeted.

Earlier today another encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district. Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in Avhotu village of Kulgam district in operation by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said the police.



On search of the encounter site, two AK series rifles, grenades and other warlike stores were recovered, added the police.

The police have identified the neutralised terrorists as Mohammad Shafi Ganie and Mohammad Asif Wani of Takiya, Kulgam. Both the terrorists were members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The army established a quick initial cordon around the suspected cluster of houses in the village which was subsequently strengthened by additional troops. On confirmation of the presence of terrorists in the suspected place, priority was given to evacuating civilians from the cordon to a safe location.

After that, the Army unit attempted to induce the surrender of the hiding terrorists by making repeated surrender calls, however to no avail.

While searching the target house, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing to break the cordon. Troops retaliated with effective fire, foiling their escape attempt and neutralising one of the terrorists. In the ensuing firefight, one soldier sustained a splinter/ricochet injury in the foot.

The soldier was evacuated to 439 Field Hospital, Awantipura. Meanwhile, due to the indiscriminate fire by the terrorist, the Gas Godown in the vicinity of the target house caught fire, leading to multiple explosions. Considering the safety of civilian life, efforts by Army and police were pressed in towards dousing the fire by use of water bowsers and foam sprinklers, simultaneously maintaining an impregnable cordon.

Later contact was re-established and the second terrorist was also neutralised owing to the accurate fire of the troops. (ANI)

