Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama on Tuesday.
The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, and a search operation is underway, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Police and security forces are on the job, it added.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 06:24 IST
