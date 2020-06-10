Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter at Sugoo area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:24 IST
