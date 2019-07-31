2 terrorists killed in J-K's Gurez sector

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Kanzalwan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector.

This operation came after a suspicious movement was observed near LoC at around 11:30 am.

The bodies of the terrorists are yet to be retrieved.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan is underway in the sector. Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Army jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector. The deceased, 34-year-old Naik Krishan Lal, hails from Akhnoor tehsil in Jammu district.

"Naik Krishan Lal, aged 34 years belonged to Village Ghagriyal, Post Office - Khour, Tehsil - Akhnoor, District - Jammu, J-K and is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi. Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," read an Indian Army release.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in retaliatory action by the Indian Army when the neighbouring country violated ceasefire in Tangdhar-Keran sector, army sources said.

"Heavy damage to Pak Army posts and casualties to Pak soldiers have been inflicted by own troops," Indian Army said. (ANI)

