2 terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara district

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were gunned down on Saturday by the Indian Army in an ambush at Naugam sector in Handwara, North Kashmir in Kupwara district, informed PRO Army, Srinagar.

Besides, the security personnel also recovered two AK-47 and warlike stores, confirmed Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

More details are awaited. (ANI)