2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: IG Kashmir

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, on Monday said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today morning, two militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian. Their bodies have been recovered and the identification process is underway," Kumar told ANI.

During the operation, weapons and war-like stores were also recovered. (ANI)

