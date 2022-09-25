2 terrorists killed near LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday neutralised two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) at Tekri Nar in the Machil area of Kupwara.

The police informed that they have also recovered several arms and ammunition from the possession of these unidentified terrorists who have been killed.

"Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)