2 test positive for COVID-19 in Rameswaram, were present at Tablighi Jamaat gathering

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Of the seventeen people that attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering in Delhi, two have tested positive for COVID-19, here on Thursday, according to K. Veera Raghava Rao, District Collector, Ramanathapuram.

The two COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to the District Government Hospital, and the remaining fifteen are being monitored under isolation.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. (ANI)





