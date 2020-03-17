2 test positive for COVID-19 quarantined at ITBP's Chhawla camp

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Two people who were under quarantine at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Chhawla in the national capital tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to government sources, both the patients were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"The two men at ITBP camp who tested positive for coronavirus had come from Milan, Italy, with a batch of 216 other people on March 15," said the government sources.

The samples of these Milan evacuees were collected on March 15 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"All people have been given the basic facilities required at the Centre as was done with the previous lot of evacuees. Daily monitoring and checkups will also be undertaken by the ITBP medics," ITBP had earlier said.

The national capital has so far reported eight positive cases of coronavirus including one death. Till Tuesday, 137 people have tested positive for COVID -19 in the country. (ANI)

