2 trains with migrants to reach Udhampur tomorrow; arrangement for corona test in place

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): Two special trains carrying migrants are expected to arrive at Udhampur on Tuesday and accordingly the J-K administration has made arrangements for their COVID-19 tests.

"In order to conduct COVID-19 test of all those who arrive, we have upgraded our testing and sampling capacity," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

