2 trekkers dead, 3 rescued from Kinnaur Kailash mountain

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): District Police and Quick Response Team (QRT) have rescued three trekkers and recovered two dead bodies from the Kinnaur Kailash mountain.

The extreme temperature of the mountains caused the death of two trekkers, said, officials.

Two trekkers that died have been identified as Gyan Verma, a resident of Simla and Kamal Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

The three trekkers that were rescued by the QRT on Wednesday have been identified as Karan Rana, Rajendra Kumar, and Ranveer Jaswal. All three of them are residents of Himachal Pradesh.

"Five people went trekking on Kailash mountain, Kinnaur on Tuesday; two of them died while three have been rescued. District Administration announced that the official mountain trek will be from July 1 to July 11 but people are taking a risk by going on the trek without notifying us,", said Surendra Thakur, Sud-Divisional Magistrate.

"For the time being an emergency meeting has been called to discuss upon the mountain trek,", he added. (ANI)

