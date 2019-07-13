2 triple murders stun Maharashtra

Maharashtra [India], July 13 (ANI): Two triple murders on Saturday stunned Maharashtra. While three people of a family were murdered in Shirdi's Ahmednagar district, the other incident was reported from Navi Mumbai.

In the Shirdi incident, three members of a family were found dead with their throat slit and two other members of the family were also injured.

The accused identified as Arjun Panhale has been arrested in the above incident.

Meanwhile, the other incident took place in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Navi Mumbai.

Three youths were found dead inside a factory in the Turbhe-MIDC area. The deceased have been identified as Irshad Sheikh (20-years-old), Naushad Sheikh (14-years old) and Rajesh (28-years-old).

The dead bodies in both the incidents have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)