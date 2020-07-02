2 UP policemen force minors to pull out body from canal, shunted out

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Two policemen were removed from duty in Bulandshahr on Wednesday after being caught on camera while getting children to take out a dead body from a canal, an official said.

"Children in the video are minors and they should not have been engaged in this work. Further action will be taken," said Santosh Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, four children can be seen pulling the body to a side of the canal, while the two policemen stand watching nearby.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

