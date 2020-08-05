2 wanted gangsters arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two of South Delhi's most wanted gangsters Anil and Ankit Gujjar have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Special Cell, while Anil was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakhs from Delhi Police, Ankit was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakhs from Uttar Police Police and Rs 25,000 from Delhi Police. (ANI)

