2 women, 1 girl found dead in Hyderabad, police suspect suicide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hyderabad Police suspect that two women and one girl, who were found dead in the city's outskirts, committed suicide.

K Shiva Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kushaiguda division, told media persons: "Two married women Anusha, Revathi and Anusha's daughter were found dead in the limits of Jawaharnagar police station."

"It prima facie looks like both the women first gave poison to the girl. After she died, both the women committed suicide by hanging themselves to the stems of a tree. Three bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. After the post-mortem examination, the exact reasons for their death will be known."

Kumar said that both the women belonged to Karimnagar district and they came to Hyderabad after they had altercations with their husbands two days ago and were staying in a church.

"Yesterday late night they left the church and today morning they were found dead. They might have committed suicide today during the wee hours," added Kumar. (ANI)

