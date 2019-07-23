2 women, 1 man forced to drink urine on 'suspicion' of practising witchcraft

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Two women and one man were forced to drink urine by five locals, on 'suspicion' of practising witchcraft. Police have arrested four accused involved in this case.

The accused persons have been identified as Shanti Devi, Heeriya Devi, Hari Das, Veera Das and Parmeshwar Das. Police are still searching for the absconding accused, Parmeshwar.

"We have arrested two women and two men in this case. A case has been registered in this case. One accused is absconding and we will be arresting him at the soonest," Adikant Mehto, a police official told ANI.

Daughter of the victim while speaking to ANI said: "The five accused attacked my mother, father and aunt. They suspected that my family members are practising witchcraft and later they forced them to drink urine due to their superstitious belief. The accused hit my mother so brutally that she lost consciousness and fainted."

"They locked us inside our house and threatened us that if we try to come outside they will kill us," she added.

The matter came into light when the video of the entire incident went viral on social media platforms. On July 16, one of the victims went outside her house when the accused persons forcefully held and attacked her.

Later, they took the victim inside her place and attacked her family members on "suspicion" of practising witchcraft. The family members were beaten the whole night and later they were forced to drink urine in the morning.

The victims come from a financially weaker background and to earn their living they wash utensils in the nearby households in their village. (ANI)

