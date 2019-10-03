Twinkle Thakar (L)and Swati Thakar
Twinkle Thakar (L)and Swati Thakar

2 women from Gujarat, run backward for 13 hours, attempt Guinness Record

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Bardoli-Dandi (Gujarat) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Two women from Gujarat's Bardoli completed a 53 kilometre run in a total of 13 hours to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth anniversary. The women ran the entire stretch backwards!
Dressed in running gear of Tshirts and trackpants the duo- Twinkle Thakar and Swati Thakar said they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for women's empowerment and wanted to encourage other women to come foreward to showcase their skills.
The women started off their run from Bardoli at around 5 pm on Tuesday and finished it the next day at 9 pm in Dandi. The pair are attempting for a place in the Guinness World Record and have sent footage of their run to the world body.
"At first we were not confident about completing the task, but then our family members motivated us. Our aim was to motivate women to come forward and showcase their skills. Each woman has some qualities, they just need someone's support to come forward," said Twinkle.
Swati Thakar also spoke about her experience and said that she undertook this task after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on women empowerment.
"Our Prime Minister is running programs on women empowerment. This task was in line with these programs. Every woman has some qualities and they just need to come forward and show their skills to the people," said Swati Thakar.
During his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to recognise, celebrate, honour and felicitate the country's daughters through public ceremonies and on social media through BharatKiLaxmi campaign.
He also urged masses to share achievements of daughters and daughters-in-law on social media with the hashtag #BharatkiLaxmi similar to the mega global campaign #SelfieWithDaughter. (ANI)

