Representative image
Representative image

2-year-old died after falling into drain in Bhopal

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:22 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Phanda village of Bhopal, earlier on Sunday.
The deceased is identified as Anushka, daughter of Choturam. The incident took place while she went with her elder sister and other friends for playing at a nearby drain. However, she accidentally fell into it.
Locals retrieved her and she was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead in the hospital. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:02 IST

One died, three injured after vehicles collide in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): One person died while three got injured after two vehicles collided near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Left-unity all set to sweep JNUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With the Left-unity on the verge of sweeping the Jawaharlal Nehru Student's Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Manish Jangid has alleged that their fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teache

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:32 IST

UP CM, ministers turn students to take lessons on governance at...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers took lessons on leadership, governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Obstacles on lunar surface may have been stopping lander from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander from receiving the signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Truck driver fined Rs 86,500 under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A truck driver having a vehicle with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 by the Regional Transport Officer in Sambalpur under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

First helicopter summit held in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation organised India's first-ever helicopter summit here on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

'Essential supplies, medicines being provided across Jammu,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Essential supplies along with round the clock electricity and water facility are being provided to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region, said official sources in the Government of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:13 IST

Delhi: Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): One Virendra, also known as Kale, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela area, New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:07 IST

'Families shifted from villages, towns to safer places following...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Around 765 people from 347 families have been shifted from some villages of Shirol and towns of Karvir in Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area, says Kolhapur District Information Office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Murder 2 actor sent to judicial custody in cheating case

Kerala [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A Kerala court sent Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan to judicial custody in an alleged cheating case, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Locals, municipality authorities rescue four...

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Locals and municipality authorities on Sunday rescued at least four families along with a police personnel, who were stranded in Mungeli area as Agar River swells in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:52 IST

'91 per cent of Kashmir region free from any day-time restrictions'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said Indian government sources on Sunday.

Read More
iocl