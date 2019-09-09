2-year-old died after falling into drain in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Phanda village of Bhopal, earlier on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Anushka, daughter of Choturam. The incident took place while she went with her elder sister and other friends for playing at a nearby drain. However, she accidentally fell into it.

Locals retrieved her and she was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead in the hospital. (ANI)

