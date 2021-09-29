20 additional companies of CAPF deployed for Bhabanipur bypolls

Bhabanipur (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): More than 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the upcoming bypolls in Bhabanipur which will take place on Thursday, as per sources from the central government.

The sources added the seven of these companies are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), five each from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 3-4 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

On directions of the Election Commission, Kolkata Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the 200-metre radius of polling stations in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency from Tuesday evening. The restrictions will be imposed till the conclusion of voting for the bypolls on September 30.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram Assembly constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of by-polls to be held in the state. According to the schedule, the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming by-poll.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3. (ANI)

