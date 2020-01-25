20 Bihar police personnel conferred awards on Republic Day

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Twenty personnel of Bihar Police have been conferred medals in various categories by the central government on the Republic Day.

These include Gallantry Medal, Distinguished Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal.

A Bihar police release said on Saturday seven personnel have been awarded Gallantry Medal, three personnel Distinguished Service Medal and 10 Meritorious Service Medal.

Those given gallantry medals are:

- Vivek Kumar, ASI

- Amrinder Kishor, SI

- Bejnath Kumar, SI

- Devraj Indra, SI

- Santosh Kumar Singh, SI

- Roopak Ranjan Singh, SI

- Pankaj Anand, SI

The winners of Distinguished Service Medal are:

- Sunil Kumar Jha, ADG

- Amit Kumar, ADG

- Uday Ram, Constable

The winners of Meritorious Service Medal include Ashok Kumar, ADG and Sanjay Kumar, SP. (ANI)

