20 days old minor beaten to death in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Jun 8 (ANI): A 20-days-old girl was allegedly killed by local goons in the Meghaninagar area, the police said on Saturday.

A group of five men armed with wooden logs and iron pipes created ruckus in the area and bludgeoned the minor to death while she was sleeping in her relative's lap, the police said.

"Some ladies of our family were sitting outside our house and they suddenly came out of nowhere and attacked us. They did not even say anything and started attacking us. We did not have any personal problems with them," the mother of the deceased baby told ANI.

After the incident, Meghaninagar police swung into action and arrested three of the local goons Hitesh Marwadi, Satish Patni and Lakhan Thakor today while others are still on the run.

"We were outside our house when they came and started beating us, they did not say anything and just started beating us in which the girl was also beaten up and lost her life," Saroj, a relative of the deceased, told ANI.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

