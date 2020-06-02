20 dead, several injured in Assam landslides

Hailakandi/Cachar/Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): At least 20 people died while 19 others were injured in landslides in three districts of the state- Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj.

In Hailakandi, seven people died and nine injured in a landslide while 7 others died in the separate landslide incident in Lakhipur area of Cachar district earlier today.

In Karimganj district, six people died and ten were injured in a landslide.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

