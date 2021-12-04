20 dedicated counters for those making online booking for Rapid, RT PCR COVID-19 test on arrival at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, 20 dedicated counters have been made fully operational for those who have made online bookings for Rapid and RT-PCR COVID-19 tests on arrival at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, said the airport authorities on Saturday.

The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"



"We have also increased the physical booking counters to ensure faster processing," it added.

Meanwhile, Station Managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of the Delhi International Airport were issued a show-cause notice for not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Three passengers were allowed to board flights without filling the Self-Declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal and uploading a negative RT-PCR report. (ANI)

