20 fishermen stranded off Lakshwadeep rescued by Indian Coast Guard

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 20 fishermen stranded off Lakshwadeep coast and also recovered two fishing boats.

Marine police station Kanyakumari, at around 10:45 pm on Monday reported that two fishing boats namely, Star of Sea 1 and Star of Sea 2, were stranded due to suspected engine failure off the coast of Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep.

The boats registered with the state of Tamil Nadu had 9 and 11 fishermen onboard, respectively.

Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel in the vicinity, ICGS Vikram, was immediately diverted to render assistance.

The vessel reached the distressed boats in forenoon hours on Monday.

Assessment by the Coast Guard crew revealed a major engine failure and subsequent malfunctioning due to water ingress on the engine system of the boats.

The Indian Coast Guard ship towed the two crippled fishing boats to Androth, which is the nearest boat repair facility, on Tuesday afternoon. (ANI)

