20 held from hookah bar in Delhi, booked for violating COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday has arrested 20 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in a hookah bar in Paschim Vihar (East).

Delhi Police said that a raid on premises running in the name of Crossroad at A-2 Citizen Tower Commercial Complex, in the area of PS Paschim Vihar East was conducted and 20 people including 6 women were arrested. Police stated that all of the accused have been booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The police said that 5 hookahs have been seized and the owner of the hookah bar has also been booked under relevant provisions in Epidemic Act and 33 Excise Act.



Delhi has 12,647 active COVID-19 cases that include 653 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities in the national capital has reached 11,060 with 10 deaths on Saturday. (ANI)







