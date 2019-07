20 IAS officers reshuffled in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana), July 8 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued transfer and posting orders of 20 IAS officers with immediate effect.

According to an official statement, Alok Nigam, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (Building and Roads) and Architecture Departments, has been given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Forests Department relieving SN Roy of the said charge.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, Principal Secretary, Haryana Women and Child Development Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, relieving Deepti Umashankar of the said charge.

Deepti Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, Commissioner, Ambala Division, Ambala and Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department, goes as Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department vice Raja Sekhar Vundru. She will also be Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department and Commissioner, Ambala Division, Ambala.

Sanjay Joon, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar has been given additional charge of Director General and Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, against a vacant post.

Balkar Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula and Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department relieving SP Srow of the said charge.

Saket Kumar, Director, AYUSH, Special Secretary, Health Department, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration and Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation relieving Amit Kumar Agrawal of the said charge.

Hardeep Singh, Director and Special Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Rural Development Department relieving Wazeer Singh Goyat of the said charge.

Pradeep Godara, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak vice Shaleen.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula vice Balkar Singh. He will also be Chief Administrator, Shri Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

Ajay Malik, Chief Protocol Officer, Gurugram goes as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram vice Naresh Narwal.

Mukul Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana State Cooperative Federation of Sugar Mills and Additional Secretary, Secretariat Establishment has been posted as Additional Secretary, Secretariat Establishment. He will also be Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar vice Amna Tasneem.

Naresh Kumar, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram has been posted as Director and Additional Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department relieving Vijayendra Kumar of the said charge.

Mahavir Kaushik, Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Headquarters) goes as Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Panchkula, against a vacant post.

Amna Tasneem, Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, against a vacant post.

She will also be Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam, against a vacant post.

Shaleen, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak goes as Chief Administrator, Housing Board, Haryana relieving Satpal Sharma, HCS of the said charge.

Dharamvir Singh, Managing Director, CONFED has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri vice Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

Sushil Sarwan, ADC Jhajjar, and Secretary, RTA, Jhajjar has been posted as Director and Additional Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department relieving Wazeer Singh Goyat of the said charge.

Vikram, ADC, Mahendragarh and Secretary, RTA, Mahendragarh goes as ADC Charkhi Dadri, against a vacant post. He will also be Secretary, RTA, Charkhi Dadri, against a vacant post.

Prashant Panwar, ADC, Yamunanagar and Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar has been posted as Additional Managing Director, HSIIDC relieving Narhari Singh Bangar of the said charge. Rahul Hooda, ADC, Nuh and Secretary, RTA, Nuh goes as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala vice Meenakshi Dahiya, HCS. (ANI)