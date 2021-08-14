20 ITBP troops awarded for gallantry in last year's Ladakh skirmishes

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): As many as 20 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been selected for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on the occasion of Independence Day this year for their bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June last year.

These personnel are among 23 who are being awarded Police medals this year at the annual event.

This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border face-off or skirmishes or border guarding duties, said the ITBP in a statement soon after the Centre declared these awards.

Eight ITBP personnel have been awarded the PMG for their gallant act, meticulous planning and tactical insightfulness and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15, 2020.

Six personnel have been awarded with PMG for gallant action during violent face off on May 18, 2020 in Finger IV area and six personnel have been awarded with PMG for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on May 18, 2020.

Besides above, three persons have been awarded with PMG for displaying courage, grit and determination in Anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.



"In eastern Ladakh, the ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control during fierce face-offs and skirmishes," said the ITBP.

With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured troops to the rear, mentions the statement.

"Even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving befitting reply to the stone palters of the PLA.

"At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night in extremely challenging conditions," read the statement.

Due to the high altitude training and survival experience of the force in the Himalayan deployments at the icy heights, the statement said, the ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP troops at several fronts, many areas were safeguarded.

"The ITBP troops showed highest level of devotion, courage, determination, utter disregard to personal safety even in injured condition and exhibited great professional skills in the face of violent physical scuffle with the PLA."

Besides these gallantry medals, 300 ITBP personnel have already been awarded DG's commendation roll and insignias for bravery by ITBP Director General S S Deswal in eastern Ladakh deployments of the ITBP in September, 2020. (ANI)

