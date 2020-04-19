20 new coronavirus cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): 20 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Dharavi today, taking the total number of positive cases in the area to 138 including 11 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 135 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, Mumbai's total count of confirmed cases rose to 2,798 on Sunday.

"135 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported today, 29 people have recovered today. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rises to 2,798," BMC said.

The total positive cases reported in the city include 131 deaths and 310 cured and discharged.

A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

