20 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, state tally surge to 695

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 10 (ANI): With 20 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Haryana, the state tally of people infected from the virus has climbed to 695, the state health department said.

Among 29 new cases, the highest number of coronavirus cases were detected from Sonepat (11), followed by Faridabad (7) and Palwal and Charkhi Dadri (1 each).

So far Haryana has confirmed 10 COVID-19 fatalities. (ANI)

