20 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): A total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,642.

A total of 24 recoveries were also reported today taking the number of recovered cases to 1,745.

According to State Control Room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 845 and 35 persons have died due to the disease.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported till 2.30 pm. (ANI)

