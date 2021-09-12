20 samples found negative for Nipah virus infection in Kerala, says state Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that 20 samples, tested for Nipah virus infection, have been found negative in the state.

Addressing the media persons in the city, George said, "18 samples were tested at specially set up labs in Kozhikode medical college. Two of them were in high-risk contact. Total 108 samples tested and all are negative."

"More tests will be conducted, including people in high-risk contact," she added.

George informed that people who are in the contact list and high-risk contact list are in isolation and regularly monitored.



"At present, all the people with symptoms have been tested negative. Field surveillance is being regularly done," said George.

"Few people were identified with fever in the house to house survey in the containment zone, and with that, 19 persons were tested COVID 19 positive," she added.

On Saturday, a team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George had informed us that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food. (ANI)

