20 shops gutted in Ahmedabad fire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): Around 20 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad on Sunday morning.

As many as 12 fire tenders controlled the fire that broke out around 7 am at Shyam Shikar complex, which mostly has mobile phone shops, in two hours, officials said.



According to fire officer Rajesh Bhatt, the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor. "We have contacted the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The reason behind the fire can only be disclosed after the FSL report comes out."

No injuries or loss of life has been reported so far, Bhatt added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

