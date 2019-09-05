20 children were hospitalised allegedly after eating a meal at a primary school in Indore [Photo/ANI]
20 students hospitalised after eating breakfast in Indore-based school

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:59 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Twenty students fell ill allegedly after consuming the breakfast served by the administration of an Indore-based primary school to them on Wednesday.
Parents have claimed that the children have fallen ill after eating Pav Bhaji served for breakfast. They also claimed that the dish was prepared by the school administration using the contaminated water.
One of the students named Tushar Agarwal claimed, "I ate Pav Bhaji during the lunchtime. After a few minutes, I vomited. The foul smell was coming from the bread which was served to us. I was taken to the hospital in the ambulance."
All the 20 children were immediately rushed to Cloth Market hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. 19 out of 20 children have been discharged by the hospital while one child is said to be critical.
Speaking to ANI, trustee of Vaishno School, Girdhari Gopal Nagar, said, "Around 700 students were served the breakfast. All of them are fine apart from these 20 students. At present, only one child has been admitted in the hospital but the rest 19 have been discharged."
"We are looking into the matter and are making efforts to identify whether the bread or water was contaminated," he assured. (ANI)

