20-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Another case of coronavirus in Bihar has been reported after a 20-year-old man from Patna has tested positive for COVID-19, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) said on Thursday.

The man did not have any recent travel history. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stands at seven.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

