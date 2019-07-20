20 years of Kargil Vijay: INS Vikramaditya, Suvarna open for public at Karwar in Karnataka

Karwar (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Navy ships Vikramaditya and Suvarna were kept open for the general public here on Saturday.

The event drew enormous response with people from the neighbouring town of Hubli and state of Goa coming in large numbers to see these ships. A large number of school and college students also visited the Naval base despite regular downpours.

The visitors were welcomed on board and briefed about the Kargil War and the role that the Indian Navy played in the war. The visitors were also taken around the ship highlighting their role and equipment fit.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after 'Operation Vijay', marks the victory of India over Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999. It is celebrated on July 26 every year. (ANI)

