Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 20-year-old patient, who was admitted to King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital dies by suicide, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
According to the BMC, the deceased had recovered from COVID-19 but was found to be suffering from blood cancer. (ANI)
20-yr-old admitted to hospital in Mumbai dies by suicide
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 03:56 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 20-year-old patient, who was admitted to King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital dies by suicide, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.