Joginder Singh while teaching the students of Sarhad institute in Pune. Photo/ANI
20 yrs on victim of J-K terror attack awaits better job assured by the govt

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:35 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Twenty years after losing 15 members of his family in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Joginder Singh, one of the victims says he is still awaiting a better job assured by the government.
Singh, who is currently pursuing his education from Sarhad Institute in Pune, said that he was just 4.5 years old when militants took advantage of an army movement during Kargil war and killed as many as 15 members of his family.
"They attacked my house and I have witnessed my father, mother, and other family members being killed in front of my eyes," said Singh.
During his free time, Singh also teaches the students like him who are studying for free of cost at Sarhad institute run by Sanjay Nahar, miles away from their terror affected houses in Jammu and Kashmir.
While expressing his fervour to serve the people of the state, he alleged that he was assured of a job by the government then but is still struggling to get one. "I was assured of a job and all possible help by then Governor and the government; even the Prime Minister's office extended their support. But now, I am struggling to get it," he said.
"We were residing in a government school for a year after the incident took place, but later we were asked to leave without making any arrangements for accommodation. I spent time in an orphanage till I completed my education till 10th and I had to leave that as well since that orphanage school did not have further education," he added.
He also said that his brother sustained bullet injuries during the attack and now he is working as a waiter in a hotel at Bengaluru.
"Now Sarhad institute is running a unique campaign called 'Har Ghar School' to educate the children of the valley. This will turn any house into a school to provide education to valley's children in any situation. Many educated people from valley including few IAS and IPS officers have joined the campaign," he said. (ANI)

