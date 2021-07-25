200-300 pc increase in patients with Parkinson's disease likely by 2030, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the state needs to initiate measures to mitigate the rise in Parkinson's disease which is expected to rise 200-300 per cent by 2030.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the virtual symposium organised by Kings College, London in collaboration with Parkinson's Research Alliance of India (PRAI), the Minister said that 350-400 people are being affected over one lakh population in India.



"This will increase to 200-300percent by 2030. 1 percent of the total population will be affected by this disease. The symposium by KCL and PRAI will assist the research work on this", he said.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has been recognized for its work on Neuro Degenerative diseases. NIMHANS will undertake research work on Parkinson's Disease in collaboration with other centres of PRAI. "Our government will look forward to collaborate with KCL and PRAI to build an academic platform and train young researchers", said the minister.

"I congratulate P Ray and his team for their research activities on Parkinson disease and Neuro degenerative disease. The joint work will help to create a common platform and to recruit skilled researchers in this field. Our government would also like to host the symposium in Bengaluru", said Dr Sudhakar.

"I have fond memories of the prestigious Kings College London. I had played in the annual charity cricket match organised at KCL to raise funds for Parkinson's", recalled the Minister. (ANI)

