200 cattle rescued from flood-affected cow shelter in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood situation in Karnataka, Kote police station officials have rescued approximately 200 cattle here on Saturday.

The cattle have been rescued from a flood-affected cow shelter in Shivamogga.

The incessant downpour in the past several days has severely impacted normal life in the state. Schools and colleges have been shut down and major roads have also been blocked due to waterlogging or landslides.

Earlier today, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had informed that over two lakh people were evacuated from flood-affected areas while 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps spread across the state. (ANI)

