200 cr money laundering case: Delhi court summons Jacqueline, directs her to appear on Sept 26

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday issued a summon to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before it physically on September 26 in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Rs 200 crore money laundering scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

On August 17, a supplementary chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioning the name of Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday, after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, directed the newly made accused Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before it on September 26.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Meanwhile, a lawyer who appeared for Delhi Police EOW which is also probing the same case informed the court that Jacqueline Fernandez was recently asked to appear for it on August 29. Still, she did not appear so we have issued a fresh summons to her to join the investigation.

To this, the lawyer appearing for Jacqueline assured the court that she would join the investigation and co-operate with the probe agency.

Fernandez has been summoned by the ED several times in the matter for an investigation into the matter.



Advocate Prashant Patil, who appeared for Fernandez, stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons till date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED," he said.

ED's earlier chargesheet did not mention her name as an accused but mentioned the details of the statement of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

According to the ED's earlier Chargesheet, Fernandez and Nora Fatehi on examination stated that the actresses got top models of BMW cars and some of the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated, "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz. three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. Two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones. Two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Fernandez on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and hotel stay for her on different occasions.

Nora Fatehi's statements were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 13, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose, Sukesh Chandrashekar's wife.

Fatehi further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

According to ED, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were also seized under section 17 of PMLA and these cars are either in the name of firms of Leena Paulose or in the name of third parties.

It was further submitted that it has emerged that Chandrashekar had knowingly created the structure for layering and transferring proceeds of crime and thus, actively participated in the process of money laundering. (ANI)

