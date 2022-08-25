200 cr money laundering case: Nora Fatehi made witness whereas she's is an accused, Jacqueline alleges ED probe differentiating

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA clearly stated that it is surprising that like her some other celebrities, notably, Norah Fatehi was also conned by main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

She and other celebrities who received gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses whereas she is sought to be dragged as an accused.

She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime nor the Fixed Deposits are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime. The deposits are from the actor's "own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world.

Jacquline stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons till date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against her under the scheme of PMLA or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution," her plea stated.

Jacqueline in her plea before Appellant Authority also added that in the present case, at the best, the allegation against her is that she is the "Recipient of the Gifts" and The record and the statement relied upon the authority itself clearly show that she was coerced, conned and forced into receiving the said Gift. People other than her who received such gifts are made witnesses in the case.

Jacqueline has moved Appellant Authority challenging Adjudicating Authority order confirming provisional attachment of certain movable properties of her, to the extent of Rs.7,12,24,767/- by freezing the Fixed Deposits with her Banks. For this attachment, the brief reason given by the Adjudicating Authority is that "being a foreign national, there is every likelihood that she may leave the country and POC may not be available for confiscation at the time of completion of the trial.



The ED in its recent supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court has mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The chargesheet has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh last week. The court fixed the date August 31 for argument on cognizance point. She is named as an acceder in the chargesheet first time in the case. Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

ED's earlier chargesheet did not mentioned her name as an accused but mentioned the detail of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

"According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on 20th Oct 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

Statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on 13.09.2021 & 14.10.2021 wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose. (Wife of Chandrashekhar)

Noora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

According to ED, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars are either in the name of firms of Leena Paulose or in the name of third parties. It is further submitted that it has emerged that Sukesh knowingly created the structure for layering and transferring proceeds of crime and thus, actively participated in the process of money laundering. (ANI)

