200 crore money laundering case: Delhi court takes cognizance of supplementary chargesheet against 3 Tihar jail officials

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday took cognizance of a supplementary complaint (charge sheet) filed against three Tihar jail officials, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Dharam Singh Meena in the matter related to jailed business Sukesh Chandrasekar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik, after taking cognizance of the chargesheet, listed the matter on April 29 for further hearing.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprised the court that a copy of the chargesheet and other documents have been supplied to the accused persons.

The agency also told the court that an investigation was underway. The court asked the ED to brief it on the progress of the investigation and when it was likely to be completed as it has been going on for the last four years.

The court observed, "Accused are in jail and what is the status of the investigation regarding those accused? They are saying the trial is being delayed."

The accused persons were arrested in February 2023. The ED filed the supplementary charge sheet after conducting an investigation against them. The accused persons are currently in judicial custody.

The agency has alleged that the arrested officials are involved in money laundering.

Sukesh Chandrasekar is the main accused in this case while actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also an accused. There are other accused persons in the case well.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently on bail in the matter.

This case is based on an FIR registered by Delhi Police against Sukesh and the other accused persons.

Thereafter, ED registered a complaint against the accused for alleged money laundering.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Chandrasekhar, who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi, posing as government officials, and promised to get her husband bail. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money, posing as a central government official, over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to secure bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)