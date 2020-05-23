200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said: "In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways will run 200 Mail Express trains starting June 1."

He said that 80 per cent of the train journeys were undertaken by the migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Shramik Special trains were started on May 1. Free meals and drinking water were provided to all passengers. Social distancing and hygiene protocols are being followed in trains and stations," added Yadav.

He said that the Railway Ministry has started special passenger trains since May 12 to carry passengers from Delhi to 15 major cities.

Yadav said that day-wise breakup of Shramik Special trains has been provided with details of the number of passengers they have carried.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus. (ANI)

