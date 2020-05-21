200 more trains to operate from June 1, online bookings start tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Indian Railways on Wednesday released a list of 200 trains which will be operated from June 1. The online booking starts from May 21 at 10 am on the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The Ministry of Railways (MoR) in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services of Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from June 1.

"Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger services as listed in the annexure. These trains shall run from 1/6/2020 and booking of all these trains will commence from 10 am on 21/05/20," as per an official statement issued by the Indian Railways.

These services will be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and the Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12.

The Ministry also said that the other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice.

The 200 trains will be special trains that will be running on the pattern of regular trains.

"These will be fully reserved trains having both AC and Non-AC classes. General coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach on the train. Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers," the statement reads.

The list of guidelines that will be followed in these trains include wearing of face cover/mask, Arogya Setu app has to be download in mobiles, passengers should reach 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, packed food items and water will be available on payment in the pantry cars (if attached to the train), only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel and a full refund will be given to all symptomatic passengers.

The concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients. In these special trains, there will be no linen, blankets or curtains in trains. (ANI)

