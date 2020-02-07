200 partnerships including signing of MoUs, ToTs, product launches concluded on third day of DefExpo

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Over 200 partnerships involving Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), Transfer of Technology (ToTs), Product launches were concluded on the third day of DefExpo 2020.

"Over 200 partnerships involving Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), Transfer of Technology (ToTs), Product launches were concluded on the third day of DefExpo 2020, at ceremony tilted "Bandhan", making it the most successful such events to be held in India," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The pacts were inked by representatives of various DPSUs, Indian private Defence cos and foreign companies in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

According to the statement, the Defence Minister described the signing of MoUs as a step in the direction to achieve Prime Minister's $5 billion defence exports target in next 5 years.

The Defence Minister thanked all the stakeholder who signed MoUs and expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a Defence Manufacturing hub.

Among those MoUs signed today, 23 of them were by Uttar Pradesh Government.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying that these MoUs envisage Rs 50,000 crores investment in the defence corridor set up in the state and generate 3 lakh job opportunities.

As per the statement, the Chief Minister assured that investments coming to the state were secure and the state investment policy was the most attractive in the country. He also announced that HAL would soon supply Dornier 19-seater civilian aircraft to UP.

"During the course of the ceremony, a major announcement in the form of issuing the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) certificate of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was issued to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). LUH is designed and developed as a replacement for Cheetah and Chetak helicopters which are currently being operated by Indian Armed forces," the statement read.

LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class incorporating the state-of-the-art technology features which will meet the emerging needs in this class of helicopters in the coming decades.

OFB launched "Sharang" the 155mm artillery gun with 36 km range and handed over a model to Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane. OFB also launched JVPC Alpha gun with 100 mt range, Light Machine Gun of 800 mt range and UBGL - Under barrel Grenade launcher.

BDL launched Amogha-3 the anti-Tank Guided Missile. It is a man portable fire and forget missile.

BDL also launched Varunastra - the anti-submarine torpedo, manufactured under the technological guidance of DRDO. (ANI)