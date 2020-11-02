200 terrorists mostly from Hizbul killed this year in J-K, maximum encounters in Pulwama, Shopian

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have eliminated 200 terrorists linked with different organisations in the Union Territory this year till October.

If compared with last year, the forces have eliminated 157 terrorists in 12 months.

According to the data compiled by security forces, exclusively accessed by ANI, Indian forces like Central Reserve Police Force, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police have neutralized 49 terrorists in June, the highest in a single month. This is almost double the previous year.

Meanwhile, April saw the elimination of 28 terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. 21 terrorists killed each in July and October.

According to the data, South Kashmir has seen the maximum number of encounters where a total of 138 terrorists were eliminated till October.

Areas like Shopian and Pulwama which have seen instances of recruitment of local youths for terrorist groups have recorded encounters of 98 terrorists (49 each in two districts).

Indian Security forces eliminated the highest 72 terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen-- a terror outfit backed by the Pakistan Army.

According to an intelligence input, Hizbul was tasked to create unrest and target local people in Jammu and Kashmir after a meeting in Pakistan with the top leadership of Pakistan ISI and Army.

Similarly, 59 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian security forces.

As per the input, LeT has been given the responsibility to carry the attack on interior security installations while Hizbul had been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and police/political killings.

Data mentioned that security forces have eliminated 37 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Other 32 terrorists were from different terror outfits including Islamic State (IS). (ANI)