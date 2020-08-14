2,000 additional PG medical students to be available for COVID-19 duties: Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Almost 2,000 additional Postgraduate medical students will be available for COVID duties in Karnataka, said the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a COVID testing laboratory at BGS Global hospital in Bengaluru, Dr Sudhakar said, "In a couple of days, PG medical results will be published and 2,000 additional postgraduate medicos, who will undergo an internship, will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state."

Dr Sudhakar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has done extremely well in containing the coronavirus spread. As compared to the US and other western countries, India lacks medical infrastructure but still, we have managed to keep the Mortality rate very low.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 78,345 active cases while 1,21,242 have cured, recovered or migrated. (ANI)

