2,000 direct sale outlets of firecrackers set-up in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): Around 2,000 firecracker direct-sale outlets were set-up in the city of Madurai. The firecracker factories operate from Sivakasi district of Tamil Nadu.



Vaishnavi, a shopkeeper said, "Factories produced lesser firecrackers this year as they were not operating for the last six months. Sales are also low now."

Fire-crackers from Sivakasi are transported across India. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled up with rising air pollution problems, many states have banned crackers in their states this year. Thus, the sale of these firecrackers is lower as compared to last year.

On October 23, seven people had died and one other had suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory. (ANI)

